Climate Change & a Changing American Diet

The global warming alarmists predict an end to the US corn crop .

They cite evidence the Great Plains Climate is moving eastward. The dryer conditions would bring an end to the corn basket, the area surrounding the Mississippi River in the Upper Midwest.

Farmers would simply replace corn with wheat, although. Since the 1980s much of the American diet has become reliant on corn harvests. Partly due to consistent bumper crops of corn. Keep in mind, the changes may be natural and possibly cyclical.