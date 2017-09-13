Cloverleaf Products Soon Available in Twin Falls



Downtown Twin Falls announced on social media that a new ice cream shop is opening soon that will be featuring products made by Cloverleaf.

If you've never heard of Cloverleaf ice cream , you haven't lived in Southern Idaho very long. It's consistently rated a favorite in Magic Valley and even the entire state of Idaho.

Downtown Twin Falls announced that the Lucky Scoop will be opening soon next to The Gyros Shop and Ohh La La on Main Avenue.

According to their Facebook Page , Lucky Scoop will feature products made by Cloverleaf .

Shayne and Vonia Jackson who also own and operate the Gyro Shop located next door tell us that they will carry Cloverleaf ice cream, yogurt, milk, chocolate milk, butter and "Anything else they'll give us to sell."

The building is still under renovation, so it's too early to provide an exact opening date. Vonia Jackson said that they hope be open before Oktoberfest.

