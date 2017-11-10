Coeur d’Alene Casino CEO Facing Misdemeanor Battery Charge

POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Northern Idaho authorities say the CEO of the Coeur d'Alene Casino Resort Hotel has been arrested following an attack on his brother, the former Coeur d'Alene tribal police chief. The Spokesman-Review reports that Francis SiJohn was taken into custody at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday near Post Falls on suspicion of misdemeanor battery. Post Falls police say the arrest followed an argument in Spokane, Washington, where Francis SiJohn and his brother, Cody SiJohn, were having drinks. Police say that 40-year-old Cody SiJohn returned to Post Falls and a short time later 50-year-old Francis SiJohn and a boy beat Cody SiJohn outside his home. Francis SiJohn was arrested a short time later and bonded out of the Kootenai County Jail. He didn't return a call from The Associated Press left at his workplace on Thursday.