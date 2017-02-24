Coffee Shack Gives Check to South Central Community Action Partnership

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) South Central Community Action Partnership has more than $2,000 to help feed people in the Magic Valley with help from a coffee shack. Dutch Bros coffee pulled in $2,224 from customers last week and handed a check to SCCAP.

We are so lucky to have amazing customers who support us when we ask,” said Dutch Bros Co-Founder, Travis Boersma. “When we are able to come together to support our communities it’s inspiring how much we can accomplish.”

The effort was part of a larger campaign called Dutch Luv in seven states the company operates. A dollar from every drink sold went to local food organizations that help feed communities.

Last year, Dutch Bros says they donated $234,030 to help feed people. This year, the company collected $17,641 more. Twin Falls has only one Dutch Bros location on Pole Line Road.