Coffee Stand Pulls in More than Expected for Muscular Dystrophy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) With help from the Twin Falls location and more than 300 other coffee stands, Dutch Bros pulled in more money in donations than expected for Muscular Dystrophy research. Last Friday, Dutch Bros held their 12th Drink One for Dane fund drive that brought in $1,351,780 that will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The event honors

Dutch Bros co-founder Dane Boersma who passed away from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, or ALS, in 2009. The Oregon based company says it had hoped to raise at least $1 million. “It’s hard to believe that all this time has passed, and here we are on the biggest fundraising day in Dutch Bros history. said co-founder Travis Boersma, in a prepared statement. Today is an opportunity not only to raise funds, but to give gratitude and respect to all the people who have suffered at the hands of this disease.” In total, since the beginning of Drink One for Dave, the company has raised $4.8 million for the MDA.