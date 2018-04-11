Cold, Wind and Snow Expected for Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A mixed bag of weather is expected this Thursday in southern Idaho, including high winds. The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a High Wind Watch for the Magic Valley and surrounding areas set to go into effect from Thursday morning to the evening. A cold front will come through the area bringing high winds with a mix of rain and snow; highs are expected to be in the mid to high 40s. Snow is not expected to accumulate. High wind gusts exceeding 58 mph are expected and could potentially create hazardous situations according to the NWS. Winds could cause damage to property and drivers, especially of high profile vehicles, should expect difficult driving conditions.