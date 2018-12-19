Combat Cabin Fever With Free Events In Twin Falls

The Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department has come up with a free day of activities to help people combat cabin fever.

On January 5th, 10 events across Twin Falls will be free of charge during designated time frames so people can get out and active again. After the holidays it can be hard to get moving again.

There will be several events at the YMCA on Elizabeth Blvd, Bow hunting basics, Herrett Center activities, just to name a few.

Justin Wolters

Remember it is free during the designated times. Get out and moving!