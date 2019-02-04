Comedian Christopher Titus Coming To Twin Falls!

Christopher Titus is a comedian who once had his own show called "Titus" from 2000 - 2002 and I remember loving it. Now he is coming to the Orpheum Theater!

Christopher Titus has had several Comedy Central specials and he is pretty open about the craziness in his life. He talks about his childhood and has said multiple times his therapy is comedy. The way he gets through the hard times is making other people laugh.

His show "Titus" only had two seasons but they were pretty funny. I remember watching it with my family. I have always wanted to see him and now that is possible! On March 14th Christopher Titus will be at the Orpheum Theater.

Tickets range from $20 to $100 if you want box seats. Which might be nice to spring for if you can because you get extra services. They are available now and it could be a fun date night full of some pretty epic laughter.