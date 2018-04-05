Comedian & Former SNL Member Dennis Miller Performing In Boise

A former stand up comedian, turned Saturday Night Live cast member, turned actor, turned sports commentator, turned talk show host, turned back to standup comedian, is performing in Boise this weekend.

Dennis Miller will be appearing at the Morrison Center For The Performing Arts this Saturday, April 7. The center is located on the campus of Boise State University.

Miller first reached celebrity status in the 1980s as the weekend news update anchor on SNL. Comedy Central ranked him in the top 25 best stand up comedians of all time, according to Wikipedia.

Tickets start at $39. For more information, visit the event's webpage .