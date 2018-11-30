Comment Period for Shoshone Waste Discharge Permit Extended

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX) The comment period for a proposed waste water discharge permit for the city of Shoshone has been extended into next year. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality says people will be able to comment through January 7, 2019 on the draft Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit. The permit would allow the release of treated city wastewater all year into the Little Wood River for five years. The permit identifies and limits what can and how much pollutants can be released into the water. You can find a draft of the permit HERE , or request one at the Twin Falls Idaho DEQ Office.

Written comments can be submitted to:

Lori Flook

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality

Water Quality Division

1410 N. Hilton

Boise, ID 83706

Email: lori.flook@deq.idaho.gov