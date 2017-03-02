Comment Period on Salmon Runs Closes Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – You still have a couple of days to submit your comments on this year’s salmon season.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking public comment on five management strategies that involve Chinook salmon runs at Rapid River, Hells Canyon and Clearwater Basin.

Though these waters are not in the Magic Valley, they are popular destinations for salmon fishing in Idaho.

You can comment on the proposals online through Saturday.

“Input from anglers is important to help insure the Chinook salmon run is managed in a manner that is most satisfying to all who participate in this amazing fishery,” Joe DuPont, Clearwater region fisheries manager, said in a prepared statement.