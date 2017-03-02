Common Core & Crazed Colleges (Opinion)
A large university in a state not too far away fears offending anyone.
The University of Minnesota doesn’t want to upset people who believe they may be horses, cows or pigs. At upcoming homecoming events, the Golden Gophers won’t any longer have a king or queen. Instead, there will just be royals. Meanwhile, the nation demands bricklayers, welders and bulldozer operators and all we do is infantilize our graduates. It was a topic during our last half hour on Top Story.