Common Core & Crazed Colleges (Opinion)

Courtesy, Bill Colley.

A large university in a state not too far away fears offending anyone.

the Golden Gophers won’t any longer have a king or queen. Instead there will just be royals

The University of Minnesota doesn’t want to upset people who believe they may be horses, cows or pigs.  At upcoming homecoming events, the Golden Gophers won’t any longer have a king or queen.  Instead, there will just be royals.  Meanwhile, the nation demands bricklayers, welders and bulldozer operators and all we do is infantilize our graduates.  It was a topic during our last half hour on Top Story.

Filed Under: bill colley, binary, blue state, common core, Golden Gophers, idaho, Mike Rowe, Ron Nate, Star Trek, Transgender, Tucker Carlson
Categories: American History, Colley's Commentary, Employment, Idaho News, Lifestyle, News, Political, Science, Top Story
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top