Community Blood Drive Scheduled for Dec. 27-29

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Here’s a gift you might not have thought about giving this holiday season: blood.

The American Red Cross is in critical need of blood. Your chance to help out will come on Monday-Wednesday, Dec. 27-29 during the Twin Falls Community Blood Drive at the Church of Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive in Twin Falls.

Donate blood anytime from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, contact Sharla at 734-4566. Your gift might help save a life!