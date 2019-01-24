Community Invited to Meeting About Proposed Children’s Museum

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A Children’s Museum may be coming to south-central Idaho – at least that’s what Tennille Adams and a couple of dozen other people are hoping. But first they need some help from area communities.

They’ll be seeking that input tonight at the Twin Falls Public Library.

Tonight “is our first community meeting to share with the public what we hope to bring to our area, the steps we have taken and our goals moving forward,” Adams, co-founder and museum board secretary, told News Radio 1310.

No time estimate or location have yet been determined for the proposed museum, but Adams said it would be funded through community donations and grants. The group, composed of seven board members, also has planned a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 7-9 at the Magic Valley Mall.

Adams said other upcoming community meetings are scheduled in Burley, Hailey and Jerome.

The meeting tonight is one goal reached for the group. For about the past 10 months, at least 25 people have worked and planned in an effort to approach the community about their plans. Tonight, they’ll launch those ideas and seek input from area residents and others who attend.

A Facebook page has also been set up to keep people informed about future meetings and other developments.