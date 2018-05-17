Concealed Carry Class Offered in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho – For those considering obtaining a concealed carry permit, the CSI Jerome Center is offering a preparatory class in early June.

The Enhanced Concealed Weapons Class is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 9 at the Jerome campus, and will cover Idaho gun laws, responsible firearm ownership, and safety issues. There also will be shooting time at the Jerome Gun Range.

The College of Southern Idaho explains:

Four hours of classroom instruction at the CSI Jerome Center and three hours of practical instruction at the Jerome shooting range will emphasize trigger control, target alignment, holster requirements, shoot positions, and other safety practices.