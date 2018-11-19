Congressman Suggests Nuking Gun Owners

When it comes to pesky insects I use a flyswatter versus a sledgehammer.

And the leftists tell us President Trump is dangerous?

Did you see the one about the Congressman who suggested using nuclear weapons against American gun owners? Eric Swalwell is a Democrat from California. He serves in the U.S. House of Representatives. He wants to be President. Commander-in-Chief. With his finger on the button.

Swalwell favors confiscation of some firearms he can’t even define. When a gun owner suggested it wouldn’t be an easy task, the Representative reminded the private citizen the “government has nukes”. You can read more about it by clicking here (caution, some strong language).

Again, he plans to be a candidate for President in 2020. And the leftists tell us President Trump is dangerous?