Conservative Paper Annoys Idaho’s Liberal Media
A newspaper arrived at tens of thousands of Idaho homes and mainstream media is scrambling.The paper details upcoming Republican primaries across the state. It’s called the Idahoan and is apparently funded by some big conservative money.
I’ll note, I didn’t see a copy in my mailbox in Twin Falls but I’ve seen a copy. It has got the Idaho Statesman so flummoxed the paper has detailed a reporter to track down the funding source.
I don’t believe endorsements hold much weight in campaigns but when you consider newspapers often endorse the most “moderate” or liberal candidates, the Idahoan is a good read.