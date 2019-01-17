Core cycle Twin Falls hosting Grand Opening Celebration

The new cycling and Pilates studio in Twin Falls has been open for a month and they are throwing a " Grand Opening " celebration this weekend.

Friday there is a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. and free evening introductory classes that start at 4:45 p.m. and go through 7 p.m.

Saturday more free introductory classes start at 9 a.m. and run through 3:15 p.m. plus there will be prizes and raffles that everyone can enter to win.

They are having discount pricing for the rest of the month and specials for those who attend the party. They are located on Cheney Drive across from Walmart. Make sure you register before you attend the classes.