Coroner Identifies Victim of Mobile Home Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The Twin Falls County Coroner has identified the victim of Thursday mornings fire near Murtaugh. Coroner Gene Turley announced this morning the victim is Juan Carlos Arias-Saragos, age 20. The body was found inside the mobile home at became engulfed by flames at just before 8 a.m. on Thursday southwest of Murtuagh. Multiple agencies responded to the blaze that also burned several cars and totally destroyed the home. Another man was able to escape the fire by breaking through a window and was sent to the hospital with cuts and treatment for smoke inhalation. Arias-Saragos was sent to Boise for autopsy which determined smoke inhalation to be the cause of death. The State Fire Marshal is investigating what caused the fire.