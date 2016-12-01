Cost Of Child Care In Idaho Lower Than Rest Of Country
Have you ever heard a statistic that may be accurate, but doesn't feel right? I will admit that's the way this one struck me. It's a study that says that child care in Idaho is lower than the rest of the country.
This is based on the latest US Census and Child Care Aware of America. Here are the numbers.
This claim appears to be based off the average income of Idahoans and the average amount for child care. Whenever my wife and I have explored having our kids taken care of by others, we've always been scared away by the cost. But, more importantly, what do you think?