Costco or Sam’s Club? Which is Best?

I’ve had a Costco membership for several years. It may not be a weekly stop but when it comes to some of the perks I can’t pass on what I get in return.

Even bought a pair of glasses there!

It’s part social club as well. I get to see friends just about every time I shop there. For many years I had a membership card for BJ’s, which is an almost identical shopping experience. My niece was a store manager and membership didn’t cost me a dime.

Several years ago I visited Sam’s Club frequently with a friend who had a membership. Even bought a pair of glasses there!

So which is best?