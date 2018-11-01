Costumes Galore at Annual Trick Or Treat Event (PHOTOS)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) - More than 3,100 people, most dressed in costume, came out for some Halloween fun at the annual "Trick or Treat on Bish's Street" on Wednesday afternoon at the Fred Meyer parking lot. The event, held every year on Halloween, is presented by Bish's RV and Townsquare Media. It's been said that a picture is worth a thousand words, and so for your viewing pleasure here are photos of some (surely not all) of the cool costumes that people, both the young and and young at heart, donned for the event.