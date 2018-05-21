Could We See Goat Caddies Soon In Southern Idaho?
Golf already has a reputation as being a lazy mans' sport and this isn't going to help that image. Golfers already wear ugly pants with polo t's and drive from hole to hole in a cart - now they could do all that with a goat. Yep. There is already a company in Oregon that offers goats as caddies so it isn't far of a stretch to assume they would be an option here soon in Southern Idaho.
If goat caddies were an option in Southern Idaho, would you hire one?