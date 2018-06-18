Could You Be A Twin Falls Dispatcher?

The City of Twin Falls is looking to hire a "communication specialist" also known as a 911 dispatcher. Do you have what it takes?

Dispatchers receive calls from police, fire and other city services. It is a high stress job, but if you have what it takes, you could help a lot of people. If you are not sure if you could do it, there is a website that explains how to avoid the stress of the job and overcome fatigue.

The pay is pretty good based on this estimator for the state of Idaho. Now you just have to see if you are the right candidate.