Could You Call Another Country Home?

Radio comedian Garrison Keillor up and quit his job 30 years and moved to Denmark.

I wouldn’t mind living other places but I’d be at a disadvantage.

Within a couple of years he was back in Minnesota and back at his old radio gig. Shortly thereafter he was a commencement speaker at a college near where I was working. After his remarks I was doing a brief interview with the man when a woman suddenly burst through the crowd.

“Why did you leave Denmark?” she shouted. “Mam,” he replied. “Do you speak Danish?” The woman backed up a step and answered in a much less intrusive voice. “No,” she sputtered.

“Neither do I,” he deadpanned.

I’ve got nothing against foreign languages but unlike a brother who was fluent in seven, including his native tongue, I’m bedeviled by words I don’t understand. I wouldn’t mind living other places but I’d be at a disadvantage.