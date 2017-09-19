Council Appoints New URA Board Member

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency has a new board member.

Rudy Ashenbrener was appointed to the URA on Monday by a unanimous vote of the City Council. He will replace Gary Garnand, who was appointed to the board in July 2016. It was Garnand's second time to serve on the URA.

Ashenbrener is the second person to fill a vacated position on the board this year. The first was Suzanne Cawthra, who replaced Bob Richards.

Mayor Shawn Barigar welcomed Ashenbrener and thanked Garnand for his service. “You certainly were a tremendous asset to the board,” he said.

Garnand said he has no doubt Ashenbrener will do a good job.

“I hope he knows what he’s getting himself into,” he said, noting that the two times Garnand served on the board was a pleasant experience for him.

Barigar said nine people had applied for a position on the board earlier this summer, when Richards's position became available. Ashenbrener came out of that original pool.

Ashenbrener will fill the remainder of the term left by Garnand, which ends on June 20, 2019. Each board member may serve two three-year terms.

Ashenbrener briefly addressed the council after his appointment, saying: “I appreciate the consideration and opportunity.”