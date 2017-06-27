Council Approves New Facilities Agreement with School District

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The Twin Falls City Council on Monday voted to approve a new facilities use agreement between the city and the Twin Falls School District.

The new agreement, which expires in May 2022, replaces the old one that expired last Sept. 30.

The Parks and Recreation Department uses the district’s gymnasiums at a little or no cost, and in turn the school district uses a number of the city’s facilities including its soccer fields and tennis courts also at little or no cost. New this time around, the district also will soon be using the city swimming pool for practice and swim meets.

Vice Mayor Suzanne Hawkins asked when the pool would be used by the two high schools, Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls.

During swim season at the schools, between about Aug. 15 and Nov. 1, said City Manager Travis Rothweiler. But the entire pool wouldn’t necessarily be used by the school.

“Part of the deep end would be used for part of that exclusive use,” he said, noting the other parts of the school would still be open for other activities.

The school district board approved and signed the proposed facilities use agreement at its June 12 meeting, and the Parks and Recreation Commission approved the agreement at its June 13 meeting.

“This is a great agreement for both sides,” said Councilman Greg Lanting.

Among other topics, the council also approved the request to waive building permit fees, valued at $729.30, for a detached covered patio to be built at the Boys and Girls Club of Magic Valley.

The club currently does not have outside shelter from the summer sun, said Lindsey Westburg, the club’s executive director, and the covered patio will be a boon for the kids.

Westburg promised to invite council members to the ribbon cutting once the shelter is complete.

The council also discussed how the city might be impacted by the upcoming solar eclipse.

Though Twin Falls is not the best place to view the Aug. 21 eclipse, it likely will see an influx of visitors who’ll pass through the area to other points in Idaho.

Having the city’s police and emergency crews help other cities that might be overwhelmed by the large crowds is a possibility, Rothweiler said.

The eclipse falls on a Monday, the day the city has its regularly scheduled council meeting. Rothweiler said the meeting will be moved to the next day, Aug. 22, because it is a meeting that cannot be cancelled due the city's adoption of its annual budget in August.