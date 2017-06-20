Council Welcomes New Police Officer, Updated on Building Projects

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The Twin Falls Police Department welcomed a new officer on Monday.

Tracy Thompson was sworn into office by Vice Mayor Suzanne Hawkins at the City Council meeting, where Police Chief Craig Kingsbury described the new officer as an ethical young man who will go far in his career.

“We want men and women who abide (by law enforcement officers’) code of ethics and I think that is one of the things we have here with Officer Thompson,” he said.

As is his tradition when introducing a new officer, Kingsbury reminded Thompson about the emblems he now wears on his uniform, noting the nameplate is perhaps the most important because it will remind Thompson of his heritage and to always strive to honor the family name.

A facilitator at officer training told Kingsbury that Thompson “has a good heart.”

“I think that is very important,” the chief said. “And I want to thank you, Officer Thompson, for that because I think in this profession that is very important.”

Lt. Craig Stotts also was recognized at the meeting for completing the FBI National Academy, a 10-week program that involves law officers from across the country.

During the academy Stotts participated in a number of classes and activities, including those focused on drug enforcement strategies, contemporary issues in law enforcement, forensic science, leadership and psychology, among others.

He also took a physical fitness challenge in which he ran a 6.1-mile course built by the Marine Corp. that included crawling under barbed wire and a number of other strenuous activities.

Hawkins said she usually doesn’t take the council’s agenda packet home to share with her family, but this time she did and shared with her grandchildren the list of activities that Stotts participated in during the academy.

During his remarks, Stotts thanked “everyone that made this possible.”

Aleksangel/ThinkStock

Update on City Projects

Council met earlier on Monday to tour the Public Safety building and City Hall, and received an update at the meeting from Project Manager Jason Derricott.

The projects are on budget and on schedule, he said. The Council Chambers was being painted on Monday, and furnishings will be installed beginning about Oct. 10.