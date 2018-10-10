UPDATE: Crash at Blinking Light in Jerome Blocking Part of Hwy 93

UPDATE: According to Idaho State Police, a juvenile driving a older Dodge pickup had been headed south on Highway 93 and failed to yield to a newer Ford pickup head north on the Highway and collided with it. The driver of the Ford, Quirino Escobedo, age 66 of Jerome, was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional in Twin Falls. The juvenile driver and a passenger in the Dodge were taken by private vehicle to the hospital in Jerome. No one had been wearing seat belts. Part of the highway was blocked for two hours.

UPDATE: Crash has been cleared

From Idaho State Police:

Idaho State Police is investigating a crash northbound US93 at the junction of SH25, east of Jerome.

Both the northbound lanes on US93 and the westbound lanes on SH25 are blocked. Motorists should expect delays