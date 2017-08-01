UPDATE: Senior Killed in Crash Near Paul
UPDATE: Idaho State Police say one person was killed in a two vehicle crash on Highway 25 this morning.
Alejandra Rangel Calderon, 26, of Burley, Idaho, was driving southbound on 1150 West in a 2005 Mercury Mountaineer. While turning onto Highway 25, Rangel Calderon was struck by Donna F. Wilkins, 85, of Paul, Idaho. Wilkins was driving a 2010 Buick Lucerne.
ISP says Calderon and three juveniles had to be taken to the hospital along with Wilkins. Wilkins' passenger, 95 year-old Arland H. Wilkins, of Paul, died from his injuries on scene.
This bulletin from Idaho State Police:
ISP and the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating a two vehicle crash on State Highway 25 near milepost 40, about 5 miles west of Paul. Both lanes of the highway are currently blocked.
More information will be released when it is available.