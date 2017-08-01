UPDATE: Idaho State Police say one person was killed in a two vehicle crash on Highway 25 this morning.

Alejandra Rangel Calderon, 26, of Burley, Idaho, was driving southbound on 1150 West in a 2005 Mercury Mountaineer. While turning onto Highway 25, Rangel Calderon was struck by Donna F. Wilkins, 85, of Paul, Idaho. Wilkins was driving a 2010 Buick Lucerne.

ISP says Calderon and three juveniles had to be taken to the hospital along with Wilkins. Wilkins' passenger, 95 year-old Arland H. Wilkins, of Paul, died from his injuries on scene.