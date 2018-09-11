UPDATE: Crash Blocking Highway 30 Near Hagerman

UPDATE: State Police say a tour bus and semitrailer collided on a highway south of Hagerman early this morning. Christina O'Conner, of San Francisco, CA, was driving a small bus east on Highway 30 when she used a turnout to turn around and head back west when it hit a semitrailer driven by Teresa Watson, of Nampa. ISP says Watson was not wearing a seat belt and was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls. The highway was blocked for about five hours. No other injuries were reported.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that is blocking Highway 30 south of Hagerman. The Idaho Transportation Department website, Idaho 511, indicates the highway between Bell Rapids Road and 1000 East Road is blocked, watch for emergency vehicles and personnel. The crash involves a small bus and semitrailer.