KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX) Two semitrucks collided Monday morning on State Highway 50 northeast of Kimberly as one of them attempted to make a turn onto a county road. According to Idaho State Police, Zackery Klundt, age 38, of Filer, was headed east on the highway in a Peterbuilt truck when he began to turn right onto N 3800 E, but had to swing out to the left to make the turn. That is when Douglas Henange, age 59, of Jerome and driving a Kenworth semitrailer, thought Klundt was making a left turn and continued on through the intersection and hit the Peterbuilt semi as it turned right. ISP did not report any injuries, however part of the highway was blocked for more than two hours.