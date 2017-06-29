UPDATE: Two Canadians had to be taken to the hospital after the truck they were in tipped onto it's side just north of Hollister Thursday morning on Highway 93. Idaho State Police say that around 7:40 a.m. the driver, Johal Prabhjit, age 52, of Alberta, Canada, went off the side of the road in a truck hauling produce. Prabhjit tired to get back onto the highway and over-corrected, tipping the truck and trailer. Neither Prabhjit or his passenger, Sidu Prabhjot, age 24, also of Alberta, was wearing a seatbelt. The driver had to be taken by air ambulance to a Boise hospital while the passenger was taken to a St. Luke's Magic Valley in Twin Falls. The crash blocked traffic for about 30 minutes.

FROM IDAHO STATE POLICE: Idaho State Police is currently on scene of a crash northbound US-93 at milepost 30. One lane is open, but motorists should expect delays if they are traveling in the area.