UPDATE: Two Killed in Six Vehicle Crash on Interstate in Jerome

UPDATE: According to Idaho State Police, a juvenile and an adult were killed in a six-vehicle crash at the 168 interchange in Jerome Sunday evening. ISP says that 36-year-old Brian Trappen, of Twin Falls, was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes when the crash happened a little after 7 p.m. Sunday. A minivan being driven by a juvenile swerved to avoid hitting Trappen's Ford F250 and rolled into the median and onto the eastbound lanes where it was hit by a semitrailer driven by Juan Llamas Rodriquez, age 32, of Nampa. The juvenile driver and passenger Maricruz Lenhart, age 51, of Middleton both died on scene. Trappen was then hit head-on by an Audi SUV driven by Washington resident Sharon Taki-Bishop, age 61. Trappen was first taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley and then flown to a Boise hospital. Taki-Bishop was flown to an eastern Idaho hospital and another passenger in the minivan who was ejected, 48-year-old Francisco Delatorre, of Middleton, was also flown to an eastern Idaho hospital. ISP was helped by a number of other agencies and is investigating.

EARLIER INFORMATION: From Idaho Transportation Department: At Exit 168: Jerome/Lincoln Street (near Jerome). The road is blocked. Look out for a crash. Expect delays.For the latest road information go to 511.Idaho.gov

