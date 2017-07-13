UPDATE 3:30 P.M.: Two people from North Carolina were sent to the hospital this morning after a tire blew on their RV traveling on Interstate 84. Idaho State Police responded to the crash at just before 11:30 a.m. east of the Twin Falls exit. Ronald Honeycutt, age 69, was driving the RV pulling a small Jeep when a front tire blew. The RV went off the eastbound lanes into the median and overturned. The driver and passenger, Terry Honeycutt, age 66, were taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley; they had their seatbelts on during the crash. An off-duty Minidoka County Sheriff's deputy helped ISP along with the Jerome County Sheriff's Office. The westbound interstate was blocked for a short time while Air St. Luke's landed, however ISP did not indicate if anyone was flown from the scene.

UPDATE: All lanes of traffic has been reopened, however ISP advises traffic may be slow and congested in the area.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Magic Valley law enforcement report a crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 is blocking traffic. The Idaho Transportation Department is reporting the crash is just west of the off-ramp at the 173 (Flying J Truck stop) in Jerome County. Drivers are being advised to drive with caution in the area.