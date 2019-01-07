UPDATE: Police Respond to Crash Involving Pedestrian in Wendell

UPDATE: Idaho State Police say that a juvenile pedestrian was hit by a semi-truck while in a crosswalk and had to airlifted to a Boise hospital. ISP responded to the incident at a little after 4 p.m. to East Main Street and North Idaho Street in Wendell. The juvenile had been walking on the west side of Idaho Street when they tried to cross the intersection. At the same time 26-year-old Trevor Eldredge, of Saint Anthony, was headed south on Idaho Street in a mid-90s semi pulling three hay trailers and was making a right turn onto E Main Street from N Idaho Street when the young person was hit. The juvenile was flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries. The intersection was blocked for about two hours. The Gooding County Sheriff's Office assisted ISP with the investigation as well as the Idaho Transportation Department.

UPDATE, 5:40 p.m .: A dispatcher with the Southern Idaho Regional Communications Center told News Radio 1310 that the crash reported in Wendell involved a pedestrian, but referred News Radio 1310 to Idaho State Police for further questions. ISP, however, told us that it is not releasing additional information at this time.

Original story

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX) – Police have been called to the scene of a crash on West Main Street and Idaho Street in Wendell. Both streets were blocked in all directions a little before 5:30 p.m., according to Idaho State Police. More information will be posted as it becomes available.