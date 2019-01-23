Crash Blocks Lanes on Highway 75 North of Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX) – The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash a little before noon that blocked part of a roadway in northern Blaine County for at least a couple of hours on Wednesday.

The blockage affected the southbound lanes of Highway 75, near milepost 156 between Senate Creek Road, Titus Creek Road and Galena Summit, about 24 miles north of Ketchum, the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post a little before noon.

The crash has since been cleared and all lanes of travel have reopened, the sheriff's said after 2 p.m. No further details about the crash have been released.