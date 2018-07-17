UPDATE: ISP says a 75-year-old man from Idaho Falls died in the crash. Stephen Peterson was driving a semi full of potatoes when the truck went off the shoulder into the westbound lanes and overturned. The truck caught on fire and Peterson, who was not wearing a seat belt, died from his injuries at the scene.

UPDATE, 3:55 p.m.: Police say the right lane is currently blocked on Interstate 86 near Exit 44 in American Falls due to a crash, but traffic is moving on the left lane. Traffic is no longer being diverted at exit 44.

More information will be provided as it is available.

Original story

AMERICN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Drivers heading through American Falls should be aware that a crash is reported westbound on Interstate 86 near milepost 42.

Idaho State Police, which is investigating, said a little before 3 p.m. that the interstate is blocked westbound and traffic is being diverted at Exit 44.