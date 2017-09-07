Crash Closes Lane Near Glenns Ferry

Idaho State Police released more information about the Interstate 84 crash that occurred Thursday afternoon near Glenns Ferry.

There was a large explosion during the crash, ISP said, but luckily no one was injured.

Tyler Boyd, 23, from Aurora, Ill., was travelling westbound on I-84 in a 2007 Peterbilt, pulling a cattle trailer. Wesley Weidner, 74, of Boise was travelling westbound in a 2011 Toyota Rav4 pulling a pop-up camper. Boyd swerved into the left lane to avoid hitting Weidner, clipped the back of Weidner’s vehicle and crashed into the guard rail.

Weidner lost control and the trailer became disconnected from his vehicle. There was a large explosion of propane tanks during the crash. No injuries were reported.

All parties were wearing their seat belts. The westbound lane was blocked for more than two hours while the scene was cleared. The crash is under investigation.

Original story

GLENNS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX) – If you’re traveling through Glenns Ferry anytime soon, you might run into some traffic congestion.

Idaho State Police is investigating a crash westbound on Interstate 84 at milepost 121, near Glenns Ferry. The westbound lane is currently blocked and traffic is being routed to the eastbound lane.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.