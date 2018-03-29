Crash East of Burley on I-84

UPDATE: 3:14 p.m.: Idaho State Police has released more information about the two-vehicle crash that happened Thursday afternoon on Interstate 84 west of Burley.

The crash involved Burley resident Brian J. Carter, 41, who was driving a Fiat 500, and Rupert resident Diane F. Allen, 76, who was driving a Ford Edge. Carter and Allen were both traveling eastbound on I-84, according to ISP, when Carter attempted to pass Allen in the right lane. He did not complete the pass and struck Allen's vehicle. Carter's vehicle continued into the median, rolled and came to rest in the left lane, while Allen's vehicle came to rest in the median.

Police say Carter was taken by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Allen and her passenger, Helen C. Beeler, 81, of Rupert were transported by ground ambulance to Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert.

All occupants were wearing seat belts, according to ISP. The left lane of I-84 was blocked for about two hours.

