WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho State Police is investigating a crash near the Gooding and Jerome County line just west of Jerome this morning.

ISP says a juvenile driver failed to negotiate a turn near 2277 E and 3300 S. a little after 12 a.m. and rolled a Chevy pickup. The young male driver was wearing a seatbelt, but had to be taken by air to a Boise hospital. The roadway was completely closed for about three hours. The Gooding County Sheriff and Wendell Police Department helped ISP with the crash.