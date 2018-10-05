Crash Involving Semi and Passenger Car Sends 2 to Hospital

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX) – At least two people were taken to the hospital and power was knocked out for several hours after a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle Friday morning in Canyon County.

The Freightliner, driven by 61-year-old Marcos Serna Castillo of Pasco, Wash., was heading south on Conway Road, while Caldwell resident Colton Doramus, 19, and a juvenile passenger were traveling west on Purple Sage Road in a Subaru Legacy.

Castillo failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with the Subaru in the intersection, according to Idaho State Police. The semi went off the road, through a fence, and hit a parked vehicle that was pushed into other parked vehicles. Police said the semi also struck a power pole. Doramus’s vehicle came to rest against the semi on the right shoulder.

Doramus and his passenger were taken by ground ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Police said all were wearing their seat belts.

The road was blocked for more than four hours while crews worked to clear the scene, and power was out in the area for several hours. The crash is still under investigation.

Another 'Failed to Yield' Causes Injury Crash in Idaho Falls

Another injury crash happened Friday afternoon when the driver of a car failed to yield to another vehicle near Iona Road in Idaho Falls.

According to police, 18-year-old Rigby resident Patricia Arteaga was driving westbound on U.S. Highway 26, near milepost 336, in a Nissan Altima when she was hit by Jesse Jacobs, 31, of Idaho Falls, who was driving eastbound on Iona road in a Chevy Silverado.

Police said Jacobs failed to yield the right of way to Arteaga, entered the intersection and struck Arteaga's vehicle on the front passenger side. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, according to police, but Arteaga's passenger, Rigby resident Brandie Geddes, 18, was not wearing a seat belt.

Geddes was taken by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Lanes were blocked for about one hour.