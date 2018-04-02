UPDATE: Crash Involving Semitrailer Impacting Traffic near Heyburn

UPDATE: Idaho State Police says one person was killed in the early morning crash after a semitrailer fell from an overpass off of Interstate 84 at around 6:30 a.m. ISP says the name of the truck driver is not being released at this time pending notification of the family. The semi was headed west when it went through the guardrail on the overpass at Exit 211 then landed on State Highway 24 and hit a GMC pickup driven by Gregory Grove, age 63, of Albion, who was not injured. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.