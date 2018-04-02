UPDATE: Crash Involving Semitrailer Impacting Traffic near Heyburn
UPDATE: Idaho State Police says one person was killed in the early morning crash after a semitrailer fell from an overpass off of Interstate 84 at around 6:30 a.m. ISP says the name of the truck driver is not being released at this time pending notification of the family. The semi was headed west when it went through the guardrail on the overpass at Exit 211 then landed on State Highway 24 and hit a GMC pickup driven by Gregory Grove, age 63, of Albion, who was not injured. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
UPDATE 7:35 a.m.: The westbound lanes are currently reduced to one lane near exit 211 on I-84
UPDATE 7:07 a.m.: Highway 24 is blocked at the I-84 interchange in Heyburn
HEYBURN, Idaho (KLIX) A crash involving a semitrailer is restricting traffic on Interstate 84 at the 211 mile marker/exit. The Idaho Transportation Department is advising drivers to watch for the accident that may also be impacting travel on State Highway 24 and U.S. Highway 30. Updates to come, use 511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions in the state.