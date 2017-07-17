Crash Near Jackpot NV Blocks Traffic for Two Hours

On Sunday, July 16, 2017 at approximately 12:21 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, injury crash, northbound Highway 93 near milepost 1, just north of Jackpot, NV.

(Idaho State Police) Siobhan Owen, 21, of Burley, was driving northbound in a 2007 Dodge Charger when she collided with a 2004 Toyota Tacoma pulling a pop-up camp trailer, driven by Peter Wilson, 74, of Las Vegas, NV. Wilson lost control of the vehicle and both the pickup and camp trailer rolled, coming to rest on its top. Owen's vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and went off the right shoulder, coming to a stop approximately 50 feet from the road.

Sharon Wilson, 69, of Las Vegas, NV, was a passenger in the Toyota Tacoma. Owen and Sharon Wilson were both transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. All occupants of the Toyota Tacoma were wearing seatbelts. Owen was not wearing a seatbelt.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately two hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Elko County Sheriff's Office, Twin Falls Police Department, and Jackpot EMS.