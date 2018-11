Two people are hospitalized after a crash near Mountain Home. Idaho State Police tell Newsradio 1310 KLIX it happened Sunday afternoon.

Both were wearing seatbelts.

An F-150 rolled over in the westbound lane but east of town on Interstate 84. The driver and a passenger were taken to St. Alphonsus Medical Center. The driver was 43-year-old Abdel-Karem Ouso of Boise. The passenger was 33-year-old Alhadi Ahmed. Both were wearing seatbelts.