Crash Near Shoshone Blocks Traffic

UPDATE: Idaho State Police say the crash this afternoon near Shoshone occurred at mile post 65.5 around 4:30 p.m. , and left one person with injuries.

Gerald A. Stowell, 64, of Shoshone was driving westbound on State Highway 24 in a 2008 Ford F150. Tracy L. Priester, 44, of Twin Falls was driving eastbound on SH24 in a 1995 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer, when Stowell made a u-turn and was struck by the semi.

Stowell, his passenger Gerald M. Stowell, 38, of Shoshone and Priester were all taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Priester was wearing his seat belt.

Traffic was blocked for about two hours while the crash site was cleared.

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX) -- Idaho State Police is investigating a crash on State Highway 24 near mile post 65, east of Shoshone. Both lanes of travel are blocked.