JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) Five people were taken to the hospital after a three vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near Jerome after a tire blew out Monday afternoon.

Idaho State Police say the crash happened at 4:16 between the two Jerome exits. Scott Muenzenmayer, 23, of Sparks, NV, was headed east in a 200 Ford F-350 when a tire blew out which sent the pickup accross the median and into oncoming traffic were it hit another pickup head-on driven by Sebastian Sabala, 21, of Gooding.

A semi truck then hit the F-350, it was being driven by Steve Pearson, 63, of Twin Falls. The two pickups rolled off the shoulder. Muenzenmayer was taken in a private car to the hospital while three of his passengers, one a minor, were taken by ambulance; Tim Saari, 48, of Sparks, NV, had to be flown by air ambulance to a Boise hospital.

Sabala was taken by ground ambulance. Pearson did not need to go to the hospital. ISP says a black Labrador was thrown from one of the vehicles and went missing near the Wow Logistics facility. Traffic was partially blocked for about 3 hours. Jerome County and Jerome Police helped with the ISP investigation.