UPDATE: JEROME, Idaho (AP) — Authorities responded to multiple crashes involving nine vehicles Friday morning on Interstate 84 in south-central Idaho. Idaho State Police Cpl. Steve Otto says icy, winter-driving conditions caught some motorists unaware in the seven crashes that resulted in minor injuries. The crashes happened mostly in Jerome County over a two-hour period between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. as black ice formed on the interstate. The worst of the crashes involved three vehicles resulting in injuries. In a separate crash, a van lost control and rolled, with all three occupants sustaining injuries. Otto says motorists were driving too fast for the conditions, and that some motorists nearly hit his patrol vehicle as well as other emergency vehicles that had responded to crashes.

ORIGINAL STORY: TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) There is a crash on the interstate at the interchange with Highway 93 between the eastbound rest area and exit 173. 511 Idaho information says the crash is on the median and drivers are asked to drive with caution and watch for emergency vehicles. Drivers need to watch for another crash at the 171, about a mile from the Jerome area, emergency vehicles are on scene. More information to come.