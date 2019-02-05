Craters Of The Moon Ready For Eruption?

Craters of the Moon could go boom. It makes a great headline, doesn’t it? In geologic time the volcano beneath the park frequently spouts off. We’re closer on average to the next eruption than the last one. If you’re buying a home in the area avoid the 1,000 year mortgage!

A British newspaper, the Express offered the headline “Volcano eruption WARNING: This US volcano will ‘almost certainly’ erupt NEXT in Idaho”. You can read more by clicking this link .

Once you get past the headline there isn’t much of a story. Yes, an eruption could happen tomorrow but odds are overwhelmingly against another magma belch, at least for several more hundred years. And when that happens you (or your descendants) can expect a slow and narrow flow.

It was very hot and the asphalt trail was a little slick. Aside from an old guy’s fear of slipping and falling I didn’t have any worry.