ELBA, Idaho (KLIX) – A lightning-caused fire about five miles southeast of Elba is experiencing “extreme behavior” as it pushes north and south.

The Jim Sage Fire, which was reported about 3:40 p.m. Thursday, has so far burned around 1,900 acres, according to Kelsey Brizendine, spokeswoman for the Twin Falls District Bureau of Land Management. The blaze is burning in heavy juniper, grass and brush.

As of Friday morning, 10 engines, three dozers and a water tender were at the scene, but firefighters could use some help from Mother Nature. Unfortunately, the “fire area is expecting gusty winds this afternoon.”

There is no estimate yet on containment or control, Brizendine said, but structures in the area have been secured.

Bruneau Fire

Another blaze, called the Bruneau Fire about five miles northwest of Murphy Hot Springs, started on Tuesday evening and is now estimated at 61,000 acres.

Brizendine said the fire’s activity is described as “smoldering and creeping” in grass and brush. She said it’s estimated at only about 30 percent contained.